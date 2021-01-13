GameStop (NYSE:GME) Downgraded by Standpoint Research to Hold

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by equities researchers at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

GME traded up $13.02 on Wednesday, hitting $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,139,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,576. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.42.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 191,052 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

