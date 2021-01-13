Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Position Lessened by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,057 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 51,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 271,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 53,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

