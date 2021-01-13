GAPS Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, GAPS has traded 1% lower against the dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $369.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,685.92 or 0.99942813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017151 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014180 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046500 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.