GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut GCP Applied Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE GCP opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.93. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $27.62.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 207,603 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 119,193 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

