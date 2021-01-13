GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on G1A. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.75 ($33.82).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €29.99 ($35.28) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

