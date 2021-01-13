Geberit’s (GBERY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GBERY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Geberit stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.01. 4,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495. Geberit has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.15.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

