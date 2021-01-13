Gems Market Capitalization Reaches $208,617.60 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Gems token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $208,617.60 and approximately $24,917.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00395401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.33 or 0.04152583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

