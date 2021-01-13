Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Generac stock opened at $259.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.94 and a 200 day moving average of $191.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. Generac has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $263.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, analysts predict that Generac will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 66.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

