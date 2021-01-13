General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:GAM traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 29,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. General American Investors has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in General American Investors by 302.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 101,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 76,225 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 683,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 49.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 104.0% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

