General Attention Currency (XAC) Price Down 90.6% Over Last Week

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded 89.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One General Attention Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, General Attention Currency has traded 90.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. General Attention Currency has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $6.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About General Attention Currency

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. General Attention Currency’s official website is amark.io. General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io. The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark.

General Attention Currency Coin Trading

General Attention Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire General Attention Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy General Attention Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

