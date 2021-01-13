General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,854.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 453,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,585 shares of company stock worth $1,246,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

