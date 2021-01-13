Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Sells $78,300.00 in Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GCO traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GCO. ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CL King raised their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

