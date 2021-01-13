Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS) Sets New 12-Month High at $926.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 926 ($12.10) and last traded at GBX 925.60 ($12.09), with a volume of 1791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 923 ($12.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 877.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 794.30.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

