Genesis Vision (GVT) Market Cap Achieves $9.59 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00006236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $9.59 million and $277,689.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00393890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00042279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.23 or 0.04324873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

GVT is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

