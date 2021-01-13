Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading 25.3% Higher

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s stock price traded up 25.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.07. 3,079,495 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 378% from the average session volume of 644,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $2,598,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

