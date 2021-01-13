Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.96

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.96 and last traded at $70.03, with a volume of 691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.24.

Several research firms have commented on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Gentherm alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,202.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Gentherm by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Gentherm by 401.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 79,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 41.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 71,878 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 1.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.