Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $4,530.00

Shares of Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,530 ($59.18) and last traded at GBX 4,430 ($57.88), with a volume of 3368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,432 ($57.90).

The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,166.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,862.87.

In other news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total value of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23).

Genus plc (GNS.L) Company Profile (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

