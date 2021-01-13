Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 264372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$43.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIC. TD Securities cut shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$173.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Genworth MI Canada Inc. will post 4.7694506 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.61, for a total transaction of C$30,134.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334 shares in the company, valued at C$14,565.74.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

