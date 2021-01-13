Gerhard Watzinger Sells 20,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 80,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total value of $16,796,800.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total value of $6,754,800.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total transaction of $4,373,400.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $4,016,700.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $233.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.64 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $238.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

