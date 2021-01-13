Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.28. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

GIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $27.64. 11,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,185. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 116.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

