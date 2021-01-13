Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

GILD opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

