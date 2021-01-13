GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,822 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,810 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,435,000 after buying an additional 2,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,128,000 after buying an additional 689,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after buying an additional 507,472 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $16,966,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 56.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after buying an additional 380,571 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.51%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

