Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the December 15th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of GLNCY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.54. 366,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,025. Glencore has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

