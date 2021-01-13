Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) were down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.46 and last traded at $45.90. Approximately 1,335,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,062,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBT. Truist decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22,520.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

