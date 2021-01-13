Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Shares Down 2.8%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. 19,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 19,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.