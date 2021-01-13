Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) vs. Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Head to Head Comparison

Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GEENQ) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and Ayro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Eagle Entertainment $656.88 million 0.00 -$153.44 million ($41.50) -0.01 Ayro $6.08 million 32.09 -$4.90 million N/A N/A

Ayro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Risk & Volatility

Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 4.01, indicating that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Eagle Entertainment and Ayro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Eagle Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Global Eagle Entertainment and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Eagle Entertainment -38.63% N/A -33.93% Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Ayro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ayro beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides media and satellite-based connectivity solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games, as well as post-production services for and to the airline, maritime, and other away-from-home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs, as well as sourcing of advertising from agencies and directly from brands. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access, streaming and broadcast live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as games, e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. On July 22, 2020, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

