Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) vs. Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Critical Review

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

58.3% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Mack-Cali Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT -6.11% -1.46% -0.57% Mack-Cali Realty -53.81% -5.80% -1.77%

Risk & Volatility

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mack-Cali Realty has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Medical REIT and Mack-Cali Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mack-Cali Realty 1 3 0 0 1.75

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus target price of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. Mack-Cali Realty has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.94%. Given Mack-Cali Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mack-Cali Realty is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Mack-Cali Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $70.73 million 8.95 $9.23 million $0.75 17.51 Mack-Cali Realty $350.93 million 3.26 $111.86 million $1.62 7.78

Mack-Cali Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Mack-Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.