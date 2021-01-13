Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) vs. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Financial Review

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Net Lease and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 4 0 0 1.67

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $20.88, indicating a potential upside of 24.03%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential downside of 33.99%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Risk and Volatility

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $306.21 million 4.92 $46.48 million $1.85 9.10 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $478.35 million 2.19 $87.86 million $2.27 4.94

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 10.07% 1.97% 0.85% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 1.80% 1.83% 0.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

