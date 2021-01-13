Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 690 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,878. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.21.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.