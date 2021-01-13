Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 444 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.99. 123,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,939. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.72. The stock has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

