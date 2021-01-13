Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 7,222 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $672,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,469,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,808. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.