Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,279,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $323,000.

IJH stock traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $242.48. 80,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,063. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $244.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.48.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

