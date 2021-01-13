Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $224,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Walmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 52,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.91. 215,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

