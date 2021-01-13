Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. 911,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,190,596. The stock has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

