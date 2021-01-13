Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.76. 39,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,106. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 147.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.56.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $46,623,683 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.