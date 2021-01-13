Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.65. 26,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,301. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $206.93.

