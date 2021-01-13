Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

GSLC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.86. 9,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,442. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $77.11.

