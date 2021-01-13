Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 52 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 597.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,117,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $442.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.25. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $446.45.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.