Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 268 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.87. 67,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.36. The stock has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

