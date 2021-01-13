Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 235 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

VTV traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $122.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.11. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

