Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 2,529 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.7% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $3,725,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 91,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 448,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 329,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

