Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.33. 165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,244. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.46 and its 200 day moving average is $228.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $283.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.