Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $15.56 on Wednesday, hitting $509.81. 185,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $512.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.14.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

