Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $111.50. 48,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $111.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.21.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

