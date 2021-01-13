Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $61.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,182.38. The company had a trading volume of 136,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,764. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,186.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3,158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,645.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.