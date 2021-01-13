Global X Funds – Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Down 60.7% in December

Global X Funds – Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HERO stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $32.68. 2,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,722. Global X Funds – Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Funds – Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,954,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,930,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,589,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,485,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X Funds – Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 344.7% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 119,701 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,360,000.

