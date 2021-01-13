Global X MSCI China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) Trading Down 0.6%

Global X MSCI China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.71. 83,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 95,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHIX. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Financials ETF by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 159,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 97,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Financials ETF by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI China Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X MSCI China Financials ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X MSCI China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX)

Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

