Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Trading Up 1.8%

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.88. 4,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 9,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.38% of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

