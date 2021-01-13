Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII)’s stock price rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 3,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 17.50% of Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII)

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

