Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) fell 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.17. 8,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 4,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $384,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

